Crackdown on criminals, terrorists to continue till its logical end: governor

The present operation against the terrorists and criminals across the province, especially in Karachi, will continue till its logical end and nobody will be allowed to disrupt the peace and tranquility achieved after many sacrifices in the recent years.

This was stated by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair as he met with Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed and Sindh police chief AD Khowaja at the Governor House on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation of the province, the targeted operations in Karachi, security arrangements for the holy month of Muharram, and other security issues.

The meeting participants were of the view that army personnel, Rangers, police and other law-enforcement agencies had rendered countless sacrifices for achieving peace and that these sacrifices would not go to waste.

The participants maintained that Karachi was rightly considered the economic backbone of the country as any negative happening in the city had repercussions for the entire country. The three officials agreed that a system of snap checking and check posts should be established at all entry and exit points of the city for maintaining a constant and foolproof system of surveillance for countering the menacing of crimes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said people had always given value to exemplary sacrifices rendered by the army, Rangers, police, and other LEAs for restoring and maintaining peace.

The Rangers director general and the Sindh police chief briefed the governor that all required steps were being taken for maintaining peace and improving the law and order. They maintained that a system of electronic surveillance would be used for providing foolproof security to mourners and followers of different sects during the holy month of Muharram.

Governor meets ulema

The governor also chaired a meeting for reviewing security steps and other arrangements being made in the city for maintaining peace during Muharram.

The meeting was attended by religious scholars of different schools of thought, the paramilitary force’s provincial chief, the Sindh IG police, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtrar, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee chief and other senior officials.

The meeting was convened to review the security, administrative, and municipal affairs related to the activities during Muharram. The meeting discussed as to what steps should be taken to effectively implement the code of ethics and laws during the holy month.

The Sindh governor said on the occasion that the government had always given value to the cooperation extended by ulema belonging to all schools of thought for maintaining peace. He said Rangers personnel, police and other law enforcers had laid down their lives to lay the foundation of a peaceful Karachi. He said all stakeholders were required to continue fulfil their obligations with the same spirit for maintaining peace and harmony in the megalopolis.

Zubair said a comprehensive security plan had been devised for processions and congregations, which would be held in the city during the month of Muharram, in order to fully secure their designated venues and routes.

A system of surveillance cameras would play an effective role in this comprehensive plan as for the purpose the closed-circuit television cameras installed by the Sindh police, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other government agencies in the city would be fully utilised for keeping a strict check on sensitive spots.

He said contingents of the provincial police and Rangers would do extensive patrolling and maintain the system of snap-checking so to keep an eye on the potential criminal and anti-social activities.

The governor also urged the K-Electric to facilitate mourners and followers of different schools of thought during Muharram by ending, or at least reducing, power outages. After the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and implementation of the National Action Plan to eliminate the menace of terrorism and militancy in the country, there remained only a handful remnants of terrorists, who had escaped the operations launched by the security agencies, he said, adding that the remaining terrorists had been on the run and they would find no place to get refuge.

The governor said the religious scholars were required to spread the message of peace, brotherhood, and fraternal relations among followers of different sects.