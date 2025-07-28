'It-Welcome to Derry' makers spills beans about the upcoming series

Andy Muschietti admits consulting author Stephen King for the show

It - Welcome to Derry makers Andy and Barbra Muschietti have finally addressed the thought process behind the making of a drama series.

Backed by HBO, the upcoming horror show will bring back Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård reprising his iconic role of "Pennywise" the clown from Stephen King’s It movies.

Andy, at the panel session at San Diego Comic Con 2025, spoke about the much-anticipated show saying that it will answer most of the questions audiences have.

Where It Chapter One and Two showcased the clown’s evil acts of tormenting children before feeding on them, the HBO series will explain the origin story of the hideous character.

The 51-year-old filmmaker shared that the show will focus, “How did It become Pennywise. It’s one of the mysteries in the book.”

“They mention this character called Bob Gray. So, the conversations were about that and how do we tell the story…”

Muschietti revealed that the creative team deeply consulted with author King while making the series.

He went on to say, “We’re always respectful—there’s a line. Some mysteries remain. Some mysteries are created.”

It – Welcome to Derry is set to release on the streaming giant in October.