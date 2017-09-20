Zardari who sold tickets in black became billionaire: Imran

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his party was not battling against individuals but corruption and the biggest disease plaguing Sindh was the Pakistan People's Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Addressing a public meeting here, Imran said that nowhere in the country was corruption as rampant as it was in Sindh. The money that should be spent on education and healthcare of the people of Sindh is sent to Dubai where it is being used to build palaces, he added. He said Zardari who sold tickets in black became a billionaire, adding mockery has been made of the country by bringing Bilawal Bhutto in politics.

Imran Khan said corrupt leaders like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif would not have been exonerated if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was powerful.

"After Nawaz we are coming after Zardari," said Imran as he lashed out at the PPP co-chairman and former president at a rally in Hyderabad. "Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption."

Accusing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari of being partners in corruption, he said that both the leaders shook hands on the pretext of Charter of Democracy.

Taking a jibe at PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chief said that Bilawal has done nothing to deserve the position he holds. "Why Bilawal does not ask his aunt (Faryal Talpur) why each job in Sindh is sold," Imran questioned, adding that deep-rooted corruption in the Sindh government had hindered progress in the province.

The PTI will ensure a complete redressal of the education system, so the masses can be educated. The PTI chief said his party was raising an awareness among the masses about corruption. We need the people of Sindh to take a stand against corruption, he remarked.

News Desk adds: Reacting to the PTI chief's diatribe, PPP leader Saeed Ghani said: "Imran does not remain in senses after sunset and he is addressing the remaining rallies of his political career".

He also alleged the PTI chairman of trying to hide behind his former wife Jemima Goldsmith. "Imran would believe even if someone tells him that Saeed Ghani owns one million acres of land," the PPP leader said.