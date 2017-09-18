Mon September 18, 2017
National

September 18, 2017

Youth stabbed to death in Okara

OKARA:  A youth was stabbed to death and his cousin injured when their neighbours attacked them at Chak 35/2R on Sunday. Naveed had a quarrel with neighbours M Saleem, Majeed, Ashfaq, Shahbaz and Ishtiaq, which was subsided. Later, five persons came with daggers and stabbed Naveed to death. When his cousin Shan Ali rushed to save him, they also injured him. The assailants escaped from the scene.

 

