Booby-trap blast kills eight in Iraqi village

BAGHDAD: Eight members of an Iraqi paramilitary unit died on Sunday in a booby-trap explosion in a school near the city of Mosul that was retaken from jihadists, a security official said.

In the latest example of the dangers left behind by retreating Islamic State group members, Jabbar al-Maamuri, a commander of the unit of tribal fighters, told AFP that 13 others were wounded in the blast at the school that was being used as a training centre.

He said the school in Majarine village 20 kilometres west of Mosul had been mined by the Jihadists, who were ousted from the city at the end of August by a coalition of pro-government forces.

The village itself was seized in early July as Iraqi forces advanced on Mosul. In another such incident in newly recaptured areas, six members of the Hashem al-Shaabi paramilitary unit were killed in an explosion on Saturday in Akashat in the western province of Anbar, security sources said. —AFP

French reporter back home after Turkish terror chargesPARIS: The young French journalist Loup Bureau arrived back in Paris on Sunday, "tired but relieved", after being detained for more than seven weeks in a Turkish jail on terror charges.

The 27-year-old’s case had heightened alarm in Europe over press freedoms under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who launched a wide-ranging crackdown after last year’s failed coup against him.

Bureau, a journalism student who has worked with the television channels TV5 and Arte and the website Slate, was detained on July 26 on Turkey’s border with Iraq. He was charged with membership of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Syrian Kurd militia, after he was found with photos that showed him with members of the group.

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state for more than three decades. But the United States regards the YPG as the most effective force fighting the Islamic State group as it seeks to wipe out the Jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

Bureau’s friends, family and girlfriend, along with French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen, were at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport to greet him as he landed on a flight from Istanbul. French President Emmanuel Macron, who had appealed to Erdogan for Bureau’s release, spoke to the journalist by telephone and told him to get some rest.

"I was not ill-treated physically but there were threats and intimidations," Bureau told reporters at the airport. "From the moment when Mr Macron announced he was demanding my release, there were changes -- the guards started to understand that I wasn’t a terrorist, that the things I had been accused of were not really true."

Bureau’s arrest had spurred a high-profile campaign in France for his freedom, and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian flew to Ankara last week to lobby on his behalf. Turkish authorities have arrested tens of thousands since the failed coup of July 2016, targeting a variety of opponents as well as individuals accused of links to the alleged putschists. Several European journalists have been caught up in the crackdown, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaking out against the arrests in a country that remains a candidate for EU membership. —