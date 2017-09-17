Italian comedy film ‘We Have a Pope’ screened

Islamabad

Director: Nanni Moretti

Cast: Michel Picoli, Nanni Moretti

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club has selected 2011 Italian-French comedy ‘We Have a Pope’ for screened on Saturday.

The title of the film ‘We have a Pop’ is the phrase used on the announcement of a new pop. The comic drama is on a cardinal, who against his wishes, is elected Pop. It is then time for the film director himself as a psychoanalyst to enter the scene and try to overcome the panic .The film was widely admired and selected for screening in the competition category at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival.

According to director Moretti "I wanted to depict a fragile man. I think this feeling of inadequacy happens to all candidates elected pop, or at least what they say." The film has turned out as an amusing gentle film. Michel Picoli (from France) plays the lead with top performance. He carries savage comedy and political impressions around him well with fear, intelligence and humility. It all turns out as a light-hearted pro-church film. Vatican correspondent called for a boycott saying said " "We should not touch the pop.

Why should we support financially that which offends our religion." As for official condemnation from Vatican, a journalist, expert in Vatican affairs, remarked "If there was to be condemnation, it would only help the producer. He would be happy with something that is completely without foundation."

The film is rich in its production design and crisp colourful photography. Sistine Chapel has been expertly reproduced at Cinecitta Studios in Rome. Real Vatican background has been created well with impressive Vatican background and locations.

