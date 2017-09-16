Kalam Festival begins

PESHAWAR: The three-day annual Kalam Festival got underway in the scenic Swat valley on Friday that attracted a large number of tourists from all over the country.

The Kalam Festival is a cultural and recreational event which is being organised every year with the aim to highlight the culture, architecture and tourism potential of the province and lure foreign and domestic tourists to the serene valley.

Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with Culture Directorate, Secretary Sports and Tourism Muhammad Tariq inaugurated the event with colourful programmes.

Deputy Secretary Adil Saeed, TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, General Manager Sajjad Hameed, officials of district administration, Pak Army and a large number of tourists were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Muhammad Tariq said the Tourism Department was spending a huge amount on the beautification and infrastructure development projects in the scenic Kalam and Naran valleys to facilitate tourists.

He said that several uplift projects were being executed under the Tourism Integrated Area Development Unit (TAIDU) and the relevant quarters had been directed to expedite pace of work on the schemes.

The official said that rest areas, food streets, recreational parks, hotels and restaurants were reconstructed and renovated at different areas in the Kalam tourist spot.

Over 30 stalls displaying various cultural, traditional foods and artifacts have been set up at the festival.

Music night and folk dances are other features in which renowned singers and artistes performed on the first day of the show.