Six FC personnel injured in Torkham grenade attack

LANDIKOTAL: Six FC personnel were injured in a twin hand grenade attacks at the main entrance gate of Torkham at Pak-Afghan border on Friday, sources said. A security

official said some unidentified terrorists threw grenades at the entrance gate of Torkham border, injuring six soldiers of Tochi Scouts of the FC.

The terrorists escaped, however, security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation to apprehend them. The injured were identified as sepoy Abdul Jalil, sepoy Amanullah, sepoy Abdul Latif, sepoy Fahimullah, sepoy Ziaullah and sepoy Salman Khan and shifted to CMH Landikotal. After the incident, the Torkham Gate was closed for all kinds of traffic.

According to another report, security forces recovered explosives and hand grenades in Kohat Friday, which were defused later. The security forces in an intelligence-based operation recovered a bag filled with explosives and another bag containing 75 hand grenades from a pond in Kharmatang area of Kohat.