Sat September 16, 2017
Business

September 16, 2017

SECP extends deadline

SECP extends deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended the deadline for submitting comments on draft Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) 2017, to September 30, 2017, a statement said on Friday. The regulations dated August 31, 2017, were placed on the SECP’s website, soliciting public opinion within 14 days, it added.

In view of numerous requests by stakeholders, seeking additional time for deliberation, the SECP has extended the deadline for providing comments. Further, for the purpose of facilitation, stakeholders are encouraged to provide their comments on dedicated email [email protected], the statement said.

