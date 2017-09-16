FBR emails tax filing reminder

ISLAMABAD: In addition to approaching around 50 big organisations for improving the number of tax filers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also approached its existing tax return filers by sending them emails to ensure that they file their income tax by September 30.

"It will help become a filer avail of numerous advantages like reduction in WHT rates and placement of name in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL)," FBR email message sent to its existing filers said. The message urged the taxpayers to join hands with the FBR for prosperous Pakistan. "By fulfilling our legal obligations, we can serve our country better. Let's join hands for prosperous Pakistan," the message added.

A UAN: 051 111 772 772, Email: [email protected] has also been shared with the people in case they need any assistance for filing their returns. —