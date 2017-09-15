NAB rejects embezzlement complaint against Ayesha Gulalai

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected the complaint against Member National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai after preliminary inquiry seeking initiation of a probe against her for allegedly embezzling funds and committing corruption in development schemes.

An official of the NAB said the bureau had rejected the complaint against the PTI dissident MNA Ayesha Gulalai filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders. They had requested NAB to initiate a probe against the party’s dissident MNA for embezzling funds and doing corruption in development schemes.