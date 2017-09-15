JUP announces support to PML-N on NA-120

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) chief, Pir Ijaz Hashmi, pledged support to the PML-N in the NA-120 by-election after Maryam Nawaz met him at his residence on Wednesday. Maryam spoke to media after meeting Pir Ijaz and said she was representing the entire Sharif family as her mother was away for treatment in London and her father and uncle were also there.

Answering various questions, the former prime minister’s daughter she said she was not campaigning in NA-120 for the first time as she had done that earlier for her father. She knew a lot of people from the constituency, Maryam added.

When asked about PML-N’s opponents accusing the PML-N of using government resources for electioneering, she said she would love to see her opponents showing what government resources were being utilised.

Maryam added that roads were under construction even before the election campaign had started in addition to a lot of developmental work being done by the PML-N in other parts of Lahore.

“Our opponents should learn to fight us in the electoral battlefield instead of trying to mislead the people by hiding behind baseless and lame allegation,” Maryam said.Speaking about former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Maryam said she respected him as he was a close friend of Nawaz Sharif and a senior member of the party. “He has a right to an opinion and I have the right to not express my approval or disapproval of his opinion”, Maryam said.

Earlier, Nisar had said Maryam should only be considered Nawaz’s daughter. “Children are only children, they cannot be accepted as leaders,” Nisar said, adding that they were apolitical.

The ex-minister had stressed that Maryam should prove her mettle first by engaging in real politics. “Maryam Nawaz should understand and partake in practical politics. Only then can she be considered a leader,” Nisar had said.Earlier, Allama Raghib Naeemi of Jamia Naeemia, via telephone, also pledged his support for the PML-N candidate. He is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj.

Speaking on the occasion, Pir Ijaz said the JUP and the Muslim League had worked together for the formation of Pakistan, therefore, they would back the PML-N in its endeavours for the country’s prosperity.

Answering a question regarding the discord among religious political parties vis-à-vis NA-120 elections, he said the JUP was an independent political party and had the right to hold its own stance. However, the JUP was open to negotiation in future in case any alliance between religious parties came under consideration, he added.