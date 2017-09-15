Establishment of regional expert group on Climate Change sought

Islamabad :The climate change ministry will seek establishment of a regional inter-governmental Expert Group on Climate Change to develop clear policy direction and guidance for regional cooperation as envisaged in the Saarc Plan of Action on Climate Change.

According to a senior official, Pakistan wants to encourage relevant Saarc centres to undertake studies on the evolving pattern of monsoons to assess vulnerability due to climate change and integrate Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) with Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

"We want to jointly undertake advocacy and awareness programmes on climate change with other South Asian countries to promote the use of green technology and best practices for transition to low-carbon in the region," he said.

He said Pakistan is committed to engaging vigorously with the international community to find solutions and help the world towards a new era of global cooperation on climate change. A policy has been formulated to ensure continued attendance and presentation of Pakistan’s stand at the UNFCCC Conference of Parties and other related meetings; support exchange of meteorological data, including that obtained from high altitude monitoring stations; and develop strong institutional linkages with UNFCCC, UNEP, IPCC, WMO and Unesco, he said.

He said Pakistan would also work with countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan and other mountainous countries to take initiatives on mountain ecosystems, particularly glaciers and their contribution to sustainable development and livelihoods, and to highlight the region’s vulnerability to climate change.