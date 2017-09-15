LCCI, Philippines to set up hotline

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Pakistan Embassy in Philippines will establish hotline-like contacts to ensure timely exchange of trade and investment-related information, a statement said on Thursday.

It was agreed at a meeting between Pakistan Ambassador in Philippines Dr Aman Rashid, LCCI president Abdul Basit, senior vice president Amjd Ali Jawa and vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan at the Lahore Chamber, it added.

Dr Rashid said that Philippines is a dynamic consumer market and has a vast scope for Pakistani pharmaceuticals, rice, textile yarn, leather and fresh fruits, particularly oranges. Pakistani Embassy in Philippines will extend maximum cooperation to the Pakistani business community, he added. Basit said that the LCCI will make sector-specific efforts for the volume of two-way trade, adding that the two countries have a lot of potential to expand their trade.