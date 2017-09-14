Pakistan wants to boost mutual ties with Australia: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Australia, has held meetings with representatives of Australian civil and military leadership, says an ISPR press release on Wednesday.

The COAS met Senate's Committee for Foreign and Defence Affairs headed by Senator David Fawcett, Australian Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin (accompanied by the Secretary Defence Mr Greg Moriarty) and Air Chief Air Marshal Gavin Davies. The COAS visited the Joint Operations and Planning Headquarters and Force Command headquarters. The COAS also interacted at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and the Office of National Assessment both of which advice the Australian government on myriad policy issues.

COAS said that he was extremely humbled by the Australian goodwill for Pakistan and their desire to enhance bilateral relations. COAS said that enhanced defence ties between the two countries could act as the impetus for broader bilateral cooperation in future especially in fields of education and investment in regional connectivity & trade. Both civil and military leadership appreciated Pakistan's contributions and achievements in war against terror and acknowledged sacrifices of Pakistani nation and its army.

