Public transport

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the lack of public transportation in Pakistan. The transportation system of the country is not sufficient to accommodate the country’s population. This has caused great inconvenience to citizens. Every day, the people have to spend hours at a bus stop waiting for the bus which are overcrowded most of the time. Employees often get late for work and school-going children reach schools late. The authorities must find out what is the root cause of the problem. They should find out what can be done to improve the transportation system of the country. If the system is improved, the people will not end up wasting valuable time. Since they will not be tired, they can perform even more efficiently. A better transport system will also help local businesses. The delivery time will also reduce significantly, resulting in the growth of local businesses. It is time the government paid attention to this serious problem and did something about it.

Vishal Kumar (Karachi)