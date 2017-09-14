SLS schools arrange Welcome Back Week

Rawalpindi :All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School had a Welcome Back Week planned for their students after their summer holidays, says a press release.

Enjoyable welcome back activities were planned by teachers for their grade levels to have the students communicate with each other and to share stories from their summer holidays with their classmates and teachers.

The SLS Montessori and Primary branch, Civil Lines had younger students wearing wrist bands and colourful glittery crowns made by their teachers and everyone made the Pakistani flag to pin on their shirts to commemorate Independence Day. A puppet show with their the favourite cartoon character asked the students about what they did in their break and lots of smiles and giggles filled up the space as the toddlers shared their moments. A “Today’s Feeling” activity let them express their feelings on the first day of school. Some felt happy to be back while others were anxious or felt sad. Games and art activities made everyone feel better. Primary students shared their family photographs and “selfies” showing their family and the places they visited in summer break. They also penned down a few lines on it.

Later in the same week the students did some academic reinforcements by singing poems and chants to revise different concepts with flash cards. Civil Lines Section Head, Amina Shabbir said that it was very important to break the ice with younger kids when getting them back into the routine of the school year after a long and hopefully fun summer break.