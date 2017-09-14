Hunt on for husband as woman beaten to death

Yet another woman fell prey to the menace of domestic violence on Wednesday as the city police reported a gruesome murder of a 32-year-old woman at the hands of her husband in Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Block-A.

Identifying the deceased as Saba, SHO Ittehad Town Shakeel Sherwani said the police was looking for the husband, Akbar, who escaped after the incident. The victim’s body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy by the police. The medico-legal officer’s report confirmed that the woman died of the injuries she sustained during the beating, the SHO added.

He said the victim’s neighbours informed the police that after Saba’s first marriage ended in a divorce she tied the knot with Akbar. But the man would beat her every single day. The SHO, however, lamented the insensitivity of the victim’s neighbours for neither trying to stop the violent husband, nor for calling the police to her rescue.

The husband had escaped after the murder and the police was conducting raids to arrest him at the earliest. The woman’s body had been handed over to her family for burial.