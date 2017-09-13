IGP awards cops for performance

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud on Tuesday awarded cops for recovering a kidnaped person and a stolen vehicle.

One Azizullah was kidnapped from Hayatabad. The kidnappers had demanded Rs50 million ransom for his release. A police team was constituted under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Hayatabad for the safe recovery of Azizullah.

The team traced the hideouts of the kidnappers and during a raid at Michni and recovered the abducted person.

Similarly, the cops recovered a vehicle from Lahore which had been stolen from Peshawar.

Speaking at the ceremony, IGP Salahuddin Khan Mehsud appreciated the Peshawar police in both the cases.

The police chief made it clear that the reward and punishment would go together in the force, adding competence, integrity and hard work should be the hallmark of every officer.

The IGP awarded ASP Hayatabad Muhammad Shoaib, ASP Gulbahar Najamul Hassan, DSP Fazle Wahid, Sub-Inspector Abdullah, ASI Fayaz and constables Mushtaq, Junaid, Naveed and Israr with cash prizes and commendation certificates.

Chief Capital Police Officer Muhammad Tahir Khan and PSO to IGP Mansoor Aman were also present on the occasion.