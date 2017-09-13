Widow wants son employed, appeals to CM

PESHAWAR: Nihayat Bibi, widow of a former employee of the Communication and Works Department, has demanded Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to provide job to her son against the employees’ son quota.

Talking to The News here, Nihayat Bibi said her husband had served the department as ‘Cooly Beldar’ in Charsadda district.

She said her husband Mohammad Zaman died 22 years ago during service and as per the department’s rules his son had to be given job.

She said her kids were young at the time of their father death. When they grew up, she said, she had been running from pillar to post to get one of her three sons employed under the employees’ son quota, but to no avail.

The woman claimed that she approached secretary Communication and Works Department, who directed the XEN to process the case, but the officer refused to accept the application.

The elderly women said that the name of her husband was on the top of the list of the employees who lost their lives during service or got retired, but her son had been denied job till now.

She appealed to the chief minister and high-ups in the department to consider her application and adjust her son Junaid Khan against any position in the department.