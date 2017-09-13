Anomalies alleged in award of LRH contract

PESHAWAR: The office-bearers of Contractor Association Peshawar district on Tuesday alleged anomalies in the award of contract of parking lot at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and causing huge loss to facility.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, office-bearers of the association including Niazullah Barki, Zafar Ali, Sherzamin Khan and others said that they had offered paying Rs300,000 per month as contract charges for the parking lot in front of the Accident and Emergency Unit and Gyne ward in LRH. They lamented that MD Khalid Masud awarded the parking lot contracts against Rs90,000 per month to a blue-eyed contractor.