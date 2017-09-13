LG reps slam govt decision

MANSEHRA: The elected representatives have rejected withdrawal of the power of the tender opening committees of village and neighbourhood councils across the province.

Director General, Local Government and Rural Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has withdrawn powers of tender opening committees of village and neighbourhood councils.

A letter written by director technical of Local Government and Rural Development Department ordered assistant directors across the province to open tender of development schemes at their offices instead of village and neighbourhood councils with immediate effect.

The letter stated that the competent authority is pleased to direct that henceforth venue of opening of tenders of village and neighbourhood councils should be the offices of assistant directors. “You are directed to comply [with] the above directions of competent authority in letter and spirit,” the official letter written on September 11 said.

However, the Nazmeen Ittehad, a group of LG, representatives, rejected the new orders, which, they said, were unilateral and contrary to Local Government Act 2013. “We have summoned a meeting today (Wednesday),” Basharat Ali said.