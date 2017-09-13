Man shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead over a petty dispute at Draban bazaar on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that one Mushtaq Ahmad, 27, was present at his shop in Draban bazaar when Ahmad Nawaz allegedly opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The body, after autopsy at the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, was handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and launched investigation.