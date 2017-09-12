Pirzada renews pledge to promote snooker

KARACHI: The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) has been given fresh assurance of governmental support in the promotion of cue sports in the country.

The commitment was renewed during a meeting between Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, President PBSA, and Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) in Islamabad on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

“I was informed that the proposal for the release of cash awards to the cueists having earned glories and medals for the country had already been submitted by the Ministry of IPC to the PSB for their recommendations and comments,” the PBSA President stated.

“The IPC Minister has assured that the cash awards will be released soon,” Munawwar disclosed.“The IPC Minister has also agreed in principle to allocate a suitable hall to the PBSA at the PSB Centre in Karachi for the establishment of a snooker academy. “The PSB DG revealed his plans to visit Karachi in the near future to finalize this matter with the PBSA,” he added.

Munawwar presented a medal tally sheet, highlighting the brilliant performance of Pakistan’s cueists in various regional and international competitions in the recent past, which was appreciated by the IPC Minister.

The PBSA President was given the assurance that the Ministry of IPC will continue granting due consideration to the top performances of the cueists in order to encourage them further in bringing more glories for the country.

“The IPC Minister, as well as the PSB DG, have assured us of their full cooperation in achieving our mutual goal of putting Pakistan on top of the snooker world,” the PBSA President concluded.