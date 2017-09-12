Genocide of Muslims in Myanmar condemned

LAHORE :Punjab University Academic Staff Association (ASA) in its executive council meeting held on Monday condemned the brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims.

According to a press release, ASA acting president Dr Shahid Ghazi chaired the meeting. ASA secretary Iftikhar Tarar and other member executives were present. PU-ASA demanded that government and international community play their role to stop the state sponsored genocide of Myanmar Muslims. They said ASA in its capacity would try to extend all possible support to the oppressed Muslims. They demanded that a delegation of Pakistan’s foreign ministry should visit refugee camps in Bangladesh or Myanmar. OIC should play its active role for the betterment of Rohingya Muslims and chalk out a pragmatic solution for their prompt rehabilitation.

The association demanded immediate repatriation of Myanmar's Ambassador. It reiterated that those who have committed atrocities should also be tried by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has condemned the Myanmar government and the world community for their indifferent behaviour towards genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. This was observed in a meeting of PMA Lahore held under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Ajmal Hasan Naqvi, President of PMA Lahore, at PMA House, on Monday. Besides, Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, Dr Azim ud Din Zahid, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Izhar Ahmad Ch, Dr Kamran Saeed, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Talha Sherwani, Dr Asma Yasin, Dr Tehsina Zafar and Dr Iram Shahzad participated in the meeting. The PMA demanded of UN to call a meeting of Security Council to look into the matter of humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. It was decided to stage a token protest to show solidarity with Muslims of Myanmar at Lahore Press Club on Friday at 3:30pm.