‘Over Rs895 million spent on uplift projects in Saddar’

The Sindh chief minister used a part of his Sunday schedule to conduct a visit of the city's Saddar area to review the uplift projects recently completed by the provincial government at a cumulative cost of over Rs895 million.

CM Murad Ali Shah started off his tour with a visit to the renovated and soon-to-be inaugurated Jahangir Park. Speaking to journalists there, Shah said he had fulfilled a promise by restoring the historical park's lost splendour and termed it a "gift for the people of Karachi".

The chief minister was accompanied by local government minister Jam Khan Shoro, planning and development chairman Mohammad Waseem, Karachi Package project director Niaz Soomro and other officers concerned.

In a briefing, journalists were told that the chief minister had ordered renovation of the park after a visit on August 17 last year and the task had been completed in a little over a year. The park covers an area of 5.3 acres and Rs220 million were approved for its uplift which included reconstruction of the boundary wall, fountains, benches, wood work, electrical work, drainage system, wash rooms and other items have been completed. The budget was also used to install two Reverse Osmosis water plants, one to provide 50,000 gallons of drinking water and the other for water to be used for irrigation at the park.

The chief minister appreciated the local government minister Jam Khan Shoro and his team involved in planning and development of the park along with the divisional administration of the city and others who supported the project.

Later in the day, the chief minister visited different roads recently constructed are still under construction in the Saddar area. Recently, the construction of Daudpota Road was completed at a cost of Rs132,9 million.

He also visited Mir Karam Ali Road which was reconstructed after laying a new sewerage, including water supply lines and storm water drains. A footpath was also constructed and the total cost of the project was Rs141.67 million.

Shah also visited Rahja Ghazanfar Road, constructed at a cost of Rs245.263 million. New water, sewerage lines and storm water drains were constructed along with installation of lights and new footpaths along the road.

The chief minister went to Sarwar Shaeed Road. A total of Rs155.59 million was spent for construction of the road along with installation of new storm water drain, footpaths, and water and sewerage lines.

While concluding his visit, Shah vowed that his government would rehabilitate old buildings in Saddar, particularly on Mir Karam Ali Road.

“These buildings are a valuable part of our heritage and we will soon start restoration work upon them,” he said, adding that the $100 million World Bank project to restore Karachi's old city areas would be used to this end.