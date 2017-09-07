‘Zardari a businessman, not politician’

SUKKUR: PML-F leader Syed Saddaruddin Shah said that former president Asif Ali Zardari is not a politician, but he is a businessman. He further added that Zardari got himself free from corruption references on the basis of his power. He said that soon a JIT would be formed to investigate Uzair Baloch’s revelations, which would change the political scenario of the country, especially Sindh. He said that Benazir was an international leader, but her case was not pursued by the beneficiaries of her assassination.

