Swabi tehsil nazim, deputy unseated through no-trust motion

SWABI: The nazim and naib nazim of Swabi tehsil were ousted through a no-confidence vote here on Wednesday.Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) members revolted against their own tehsil nazim and were joined by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other political parties to oust the nazim and naib nazim.

The no-confidence motion was tabled by the Swabi Tehsil Council members, led by JI and PTI, and the remaining parties supported the move with the exception of the Awami National Party (ANP).

The ousted nazim, Wahid Shah, and naib nazim, Gohar Khan, of the ANP, alleged that leaders of the ruling party belonging to the district had played a key role in the entire process and termed it an illegal and unconstitutional process.

When contacted, the ousted naib nazim said that he was not allowed to preside over the voting session, which he said was his constitutional right.He said participation of two lady councillors Nasim and Sumbal in the voting session was illegal because one of them had already tendered resignation and the other had not yet taken oath.

However, it was learnt that oath was administrated to Sumbal by the assistant commissioner of Swabi.When the session started, one lane of the Swabi-Mardan road was closed for traffic and the cops deployed at the Tehsil Council and tehsil administration buildings remained on high alert.

Officials of the district administration had made all-out efforts to complete the entire process in a peaceful way.The voting session was presided over by Rashid Suhail, a member of the Tehsil Council, and voting on the no-confidence motion was conducted with the show of hands.

When counted, 17 members opposed Tehsil Nazim Wahid Shah and 16 opposed Naib Nazim Gohar Shah in the 22-member council.The JI and PTI celebrated their victory and said that those who failed to work for people’s welfare were shown the doors.