34 properties retrieved in two weeks

LAHORE :Due to the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, 34 properties worth Rs240 million have been retrieved from the illegal possession during the last two weeks.

Vice-chairperson OPC, Shaheen Khalid Butt Wednesday stated that the properties situated in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad Divisions were under illegal occupation. The OPC with the assistance of relevant District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) got the properties vacated and handed over to their original owner.

He said the OPC is a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and under his dynamic leadership the OPC is pursuing a vigorous policy to redress the issues of expatriate Pakistanis. Shaheen Khalid Butt told that DOPCs are also playing an active role to address the issues faced by Overseas Pakistanis and they can contact OPC, anytime, for the solution of their problems.