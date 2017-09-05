Three held for firing in front of PPP, PTI offices in Lahore

LAHORE: Police arrested three people on charges of firing in the air in front of the offices of PPP and PTI candidates in Islampura on Sunday.

The arrested people were identified as Assad, Hamza and Sher Ali. The accused came to Neeli Bar Chowk, Islampura, in a car on Sunday and opened indiscriminate firing in front of the offices of PPP and PTI and drove away. The three arrested people were not affiliated with any political party, police claimed, adding their objective was to only disturb peace in the area. Police impounded the car used by the assailants.Faisal Mir, PPP candidate from NA-120, said an application for the FIR has been filed. He said the objective behind the firing was to harass the candidates.