Zardari not interested in probe into Benazir’s murder: Naheed

ISLAMABAD: Former leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and close aide of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Naheed Khan said that former president Asif Ali Zardari wasn’t interested in inquiry of the murder.

Talking to BBC Urdu Naheed Khan said that Asif Ali Zardari who became president after the murder of his wife didn’t investigate the case despite all the agencies were working under him. She further stated that she, her husband Safdar Abbasi and Makhdoom were the eye witnesses but they weren’t summoned by any court of law.

The former PPP leader said that there were many unanswered questions which if replied the matter will go quite long. She said that it was responsibility of PPP to find out murderers of its leader, adding that this is not the real PPP rather it is Zardari league.

Remember the day of December 27, 2007, she said, she was along with her husband Safdar was inside the vehicle of Benazir Bhutto, adding that she asked BB not to come out of the car several times but to no avail. She further said that BB was a public leader and gave her life for the public.

The former PPP leader said that BB was quite excited about her last meeting in Liaquat Bagh and appreciated her when she came into the vehicle. Narrating an incident of December 23 Naheed Khan said she travelled to Garhi Khuda Baksh with BB and visited the graveyard of Bhutto family. BB went to graves of other family members before his brothers and father Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, she added.

In reply to a common sentence that Bhutto family has average age of 50 years BB said she is 54 now. She stopped at an empty place where she is buried now saying Naheed one day I have to come here, Naheed Khan narrated the incident.

She further said that BB knew it was her last time, adding that Benazir Bhutto pointed out something black inside the trees during the Liaquat Bagh meeting. She however rejected the doubt, saying there was nothing but a dark misty area.

Replying to query she said that if some other party came into power after her murder that might do better investigation as compared to PPP. —