Outlaw killed in Okara encounter

OKARA: An outlaw was killed in an encounter with police here on Sunday night. The police received information that three dacoits were escaping towards Rajowal after snatching the motorcycle from a man. Following the information, the police sealed all exit points of the district. In the meantime, the police received another information that the same dacoits were robbing the people of cash and valuables after blocking a road near Kandowal village. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, one of the three dacoits was killed on the spot while the others fled. The police also recovered a weapon from the spot. Meanwhile, District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi constituted a police team under the supervision of the Depalpur DSP to arrest the fleeing dacoits.

