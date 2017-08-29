LAHORE: PPP Senator Rubina Khalid has said Asif Ali Zardari fought legal battle for 19 years to get justice and spent over 11 years in prison without any conviction and in the end came out victorious and proven innocent.

In response to hue and cry by PTI leader Imran Khan on courts’ verdict of acquitting Asif Ali Zardari in assets’ reference case, Rubina said it is ironic that Imran Khan, whose father was dismissed from government service on corruption charges, is showing discontent on this acquittal.

On the one hand, Asif Ali Zardari faced false charges against him in courts and on the other Imran Khan is running away from courts.Charges of corruption and immoral behaviour are being levelled against Imran Khan by his own party members.