Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Zardari fought legal battle for 19 years to get justice’

‘Zardari fought legal battle for 19 years to get justice’

LAHORE: PPP Senator Rubina Khalid has said Asif Ali Zardari fought legal battle for 19 years to get justice and spent over 11 years in prison without any conviction and in the end came out victorious and proven innocent.

In response to hue and cry by PTI leader Imran Khan on courts’ verdict of acquitting Asif Ali Zardari in assets’ reference case, Rubina said it is ironic that Imran Khan, whose father was dismissed from government service on corruption charges, is showing discontent on this acquittal.

On the one hand, Asif Ali Zardari faced false charges against him in courts and on the other Imran Khan is running away from courts.Charges of corruption and immoral behaviour  are being levelled against Imran Khan by his own party members.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement