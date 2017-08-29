Unique calligraphy art pieces of national and international calligraphers displayed

Islamabad: The four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition concluded here on Monday after displaying more than 100 unique calligraphy art pieces of the national and international level calligraphers, arranging a thought provoking seminar and a live calligraphy teaching workshop.

The exhibition was arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) division in collaboration with Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Federal Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan was chief guest on the occasion while Joint Secretaries, Abdul Majeed Niazi and Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Managing Director, National Book Foundation (NBF), Dr. Inamul Haq Javed were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the audience, Federal Secretary, Aamir Hasan said the art of Calligraphy could not lose its attraction due to strong linkage with religion, culture and civilization. He said, participation of national and international level calligraphers in this four-day exhibition had portrayed an art friendly, peaceful and enlightened Pakistan at international level.

Aamir Hasan thanked the officials of IRCICA, NBF and other relevant departments for extending cooperation to make this event a big success. He assured that his division would continue to arrange such events in future as well, fulfilling its duty to promote art and cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The exhibition displayed calligraphy work of the artists belonging to different parts of Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan.

A delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA as well as calligraphers from Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and many other countries participated in the exhibition. The four-day activity enabled hundreds of the art lovers to visit the exhibition thoroughly and observe the art work of theprofessional calligraphers and learn innovations.

During the exhibition, Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui announced various initiatives including establishing first-ever Institute of Calligraphy in the capital and a directory of Calligraphers across the country.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui also announced that his division will take steps to include Calligraphy subject in the academic curriculum, introducing stipends for outstanding calligraphers and arrange training courses for calligraphers and exchange programmes.

Along with the exhibition, a Calligraphy Workshop was arranged where professional calligraphers from different countries practically demonstrated different calligraphy styles in presence of a number of young and professional Calligraphers. A seminar titled "Fun-i-Khatati; Tahafuz aur Faroqh Key Taqazey" was also arranged on Saturday as part of the exhibition.