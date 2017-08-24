Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NAB acting chairman emphasises role of forensic science in modern era

NAB acting chairman emphasises role of forensic science in modern era

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Acting Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar on Wednesday emphasised the role of forensic science in the modern era for investigation of white collar crimes and appreciated the efforts of Australian Federal Police in establishment and capacity enhancement of NAB Forensic Science Laboratory.

A delegation from Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian High Commission Islamabad comprising Commander Glen McEven, Regional Head of AFP for Asian Continent, Philip Hunter, Counsellor (Police Liaison) AFP and Grace Calma, Liaison Officer AFP visited NAB Rawalpindi and had a meeting with the acting NAB chairman, a press release said.

The meeting was also attended by Zahir Shah, DG (Ops), Muhammad Shakeel Malik, DG HRM, Nasir Iqbal, DG NAB Rawalpindi and Wg. Cdr (r) Toheed-ul-Hasan, DG T&R, NAB headquarters. The acting NAB chairman enlightened the delegation about NAB's mission, its efforts and accomplishments in combating the menace of corruption.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement