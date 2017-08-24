NAB acting chairman emphasises role of forensic science in modern era

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Acting Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar on Wednesday emphasised the role of forensic science in the modern era for investigation of white collar crimes and appreciated the efforts of Australian Federal Police in establishment and capacity enhancement of NAB Forensic Science Laboratory.

A delegation from Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian High Commission Islamabad comprising Commander Glen McEven, Regional Head of AFP for Asian Continent, Philip Hunter, Counsellor (Police Liaison) AFP and Grace Calma, Liaison Officer AFP visited NAB Rawalpindi and had a meeting with the acting NAB chairman, a press release said.

The meeting was also attended by Zahir Shah, DG (Ops), Muhammad Shakeel Malik, DG HRM, Nasir Iqbal, DG NAB Rawalpindi and Wg. Cdr (r) Toheed-ul-Hasan, DG T&R, NAB headquarters. The acting NAB chairman enlightened the delegation about NAB's mission, its efforts and accomplishments in combating the menace of corruption.