KIDC allowed to construct Surjani Town terminal on amenity plot

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday allowed the Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Ltd to construct the Green Line Bus project’s terminal on 4.614 acres of amenity plot allocated by the government in Surjani Town.

However, the decision was subject to the construction being carried out within the limits of the land specified, and on the outcome of the petition as well as fulfillment of all codal and legal formalities.

The KIDCL was further directed to construct a playground on two acres of land adjacent to the bus terminal, and a cricket stadium, athletic field, space for indoor games to be developed on remaining four to five acres of the amenity plot.

The direction came on petition of Mian Irfan and others against the allocation of an amenity plot, in Surjani Town Sector N, for a bus terminal.

The petitioners submitted that an amenity plot cannot be allocated for any other purpose. They maintained that due to such action of the government, the residents of the area will be deprived of recreational and sports activities since there is no other play ground in the area.

KIDCL’s Chief Executive Officer Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui undertook before the court that no land over and above 4.416 acres allocated would be used for construction of the bus terminal which will be subject to the final decision of the court.

The court clarified that the respondent company would have to seek permission from the court if any extra land was required for the construction of the terminal.

The court observed that such an order was passed after looking into this case’s particular facts and circumstances but the ruling will not be considered a precedent with regard to construction on any other amenity plot or playground.

The court also directed the government’s law officer to brief the court over Karachi Development Authority’s regulations 19 and 2.2 and other relevant rules relating to amenity plots.

Blocked road in Clifton

The Sindh High Court has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, traffic police and others to file comments on a petition against the closure of a road located adjacent to the Bin Qasim Park that leads towards Sea View.

The petitioner, Asif Ali Khan, submitted that KMC and other government departments had blocked the road without giving any reason leaving residents and other citizens severely inconvenienced.

He submitted that only one road, Shahrah-e-Attar, was now available for all types of vehicles which was not sufficient to bear the flow of traffic. He requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to open the road to facilitate residents and other citizens. The court issued notices to the KMC and other authorities concerned and called their comments on September 12.