MQM founder holds long meeting with anti-Pakistan US Congressman

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s exiled founder Altaf Hussain has held talks with anti-Pakistan US Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher and exiled Baloch leader Khan of Qalat at the MQM’s International Secretariat in order to work together for the “common cause”.

In a statement, the MQM said Altaf briefed the US lawmaker from California about alleged human rights violations and arrests of MQM workers in Karachi. The meeting lasted for four hours and members of MQM’s Rabita Committee attended the meeting.

When contacted, a MQM spokesman said the US Congressman expressed his sorrow over the rights abuses and assured the MQM leader that he will take up his party’s case at the US congress and other forums.

The spokesman confirmed that Khan of Qalat had also attended the meeting and agreed with Altaf Hussain that they will work together for the common cause. The MQM said it had been agreed that all “like-minded” people will work together in future and increase coordination.

Meeting with the openly hostile US Congressman comes after Altaf’s trusted lieutenant Nadeem Nusrat met Senator John McCain, Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher and Ted Poe in Washington at the end of June to seek their help.

After The News and Geo TV published details of these meetings, including MQM-London’s recent intervention at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, MQM-Pakistan’s leader Farooq Sattar accused the London chapter and his former comrades of working against the interests of Pakistan and for shaking hands with the hostile elements known for their anti-Pakistan bias.

Farooq Sattar said Nadeem Nusrat’s meetings in Washington were part of London faction’s “anti-Pakistan agenda and continuation of 22nd August speech” by Altaf Hussain. Farooq Sattar said: “Nadeem Nusrat is involved with anti-Pakistan lobby in the US. We will not allow whatever MQM-London is doing in the name of Urdu speaking community. Representatives of Muhajirs are here along with their workers and supporters. The MQM founder should avoid using the name of Muhajirs. Demand that the US congress block Pakistan’s aid is ridiculous,” Farooq sattar said, adding that no one will be allowed to bring Muhajirs to disrepute.

Replying to Farooq Sattar, MQM London’s Nadeem Nusrat defended meeting with the US politicians and seeking help against Pakistan. He said MQM-London had been left with no choice after Altaf Hussain’s 22nd August speech which saw ban being imposed on his speeches and fragmentation of MQM into three groups.

MQM–London has made overtures to exiled Baloch factions in recent days and expressed its intention to work with them but no leading Baloch group has replied affirmatively. Mehran Baloch, exiled Baloch leader who campaigns at the UN level, has said that MQM at its peak was involved in actions against Baloch living in Karachi and discriminated against them.

Mehran Baloch said that MQM went out of its way to target Baloch people in Karachi during its reign. He and other Balochs have ruled out working with the MQM-London but MQM-London has grown closer to Khan of Qalat who had sought asylum in the UK vowing to take Pakistan to International Court of Justice but failing to do so in over ten years. The Khan of Qalat has previously held events in London with Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher and Ted Poe against Pakistan.