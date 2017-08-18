LCCI export trophy ceremony in Sept

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will hold its second export trophy ceremony in September 2017 with an aim to motivate the exporters to improve their performance, a statement said on Thursday.

“The objective of this idea is to acknowledge the services of those exporters who have performed well despite various challenges and also to highlight the potential of export-oriented industries,” said Amjad Ali Jawa, acting president LCCI, while talking to a delegation of businessmen.

“There are six categories of trophy including Chief Minister Trophy, LCCI Golden Trophy, Best Export Brand Trophy, Best Woman Entrepreneur Exporter Trophy, Best Export Performance Trophy, and Best Export Compliance Trophy.”

Jawa, who was flanked by Nasir Hameed Khan, vice president LCCI, added that it was a golden opportunity for companies, as the LCCI export trophy would be fruitful to raise their profile, improve their business credibility, and increase access to new markets, enhancing business relationships. “It will also boost company and its staff morale,” he said.