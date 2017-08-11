Nawaz seeks Zardari's advise to defuse tension

DUBAI: The political scenario has been shooting up since the disqualification of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bythe Supreme Court. Now, the former premier Nawaz Sharif has contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari recently to defuse the tension and normalise the political situation, sources close to PPP claimed.

It was learnt that the former president was asked to support the ruling party and take out the deposed prime minister from the hot waters. Well-placed sources informed The News that the government has shown interest in amending the law and Constitution so the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif could return to politics.

It was claimed that Asif Ali Zardari did not reply in the affirmative hastily to the request of the ruling party but blatantly asked the deposed premier Nawaz Sharif that he should openly tender his “apology” on sending Yusuf Raza Gilani home from the Prime Minister’s House.

After contact between both leaders and political opponents, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif accepted the blunder of dethroning PPP’s prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani by the judiciary during a meeting with journalists in Islamabad. Sources close to the

Zardari House in Dubai informed The News that Zardari clearly sent the message to the PML-N leadership to offer confession openly in public of disrupting the political governments in the past.

The PML-N leaders are reluctant to speak on the development.On the condition of not mentioning the name, a vocal voice from the PPP said that PML-N might contact their leadership through a very famous business tycoon. He said that the PPP always believes in the Charter of Democracy (CoD).