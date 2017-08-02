Democratic forces soon to fight last battle: Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: Seasoned parliamentarian Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said the battle between democratic and undemocratic forces will be fought soon.

“It is the Constitution that connects all nationalities of the country with one another and we will not allow mockery of the Constitution,” he said. He said that they will not accept the general who does not accept the Constitution.

“Now the dictation will be of parliament and we will not accept the judges who did not work under the Constitution,” he said while speaking in the National Assembly (NA) while congratulating the newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Tuesday.

Achakzai said the PPP manifesto is democracy and politics but “we have seen the consequences which were faced by the PPP and PML-N”. He said Pakistan is his country and whosever loved Pakistan, be him a general, judge, parliamentarian, journalist or trader, and gave respect to as well as defended the Constitution is a patriot. “We can only save Pakistan when parliament is supreme,” he claimed.

Achakzai said there was no foreign minister in the country and no one knows about the foreign policy. “We can only make Pakistan an Asian Tiger if there is peace,” he added. He said he was ready to sacrifice everything for supremacy of the Constitution and any general who did not accept the Constitution, “we will also not accept him”. “We will not accept any parliamentarian who mocked Constitution and he should not be in parliament and (we do not accept) a judge who did not work under the ambit of the Constitution,” he said.

He said 45 days are enough for he who sincerely wants tomake Pakistan a democratic country and “we are with you Prime Minister”. Achakzai said the people of Fata struggled against the British with sacrifices of their lives and hundreds of people spent lives in jail just for the supremacy of the constitution.

He said no one should make efforts to dictate the parliament as from now on only dictation of the parliament will be followed. Whosever violates parliament dictation should be out, he said. Achakzai said there was a need to respect the constitution of the country. “This is the time to seriously deliberate on the issue related to the fate of prime ministers of the country,” he said.

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of the ANP, who abstained from voting process for the election of the PM, said the Parliament and politicians were sent on gallows. “Whether the judges who took oath under the PCO could be declared as Sadiq and Amin”, he added.

He said allegations of corruption of billions of rupees were levelled against Nawaz Sharif but he was convicted on Iqama. “I wanted to ask the judges why they had taken oath under the PCO and whether are they are Sadiq and Amin,” he added. He said he did not want cast his vote but congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for getting elected as PM.