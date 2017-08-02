Democracy moving forward well, says COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa participated in the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday. He mingled with the guests and exchanged interesting utterances with them.

While answering a question of a journalist about the process of democracy, the COAS said he saw democracy as others did. He said that democracy was moving forward and that was a good thing.

General Bajwa met Senator Mushahidullah and refreshed student-life memories with him. During the meeting, he saw Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said let him meet with him otherwise a fatwa would be issued against him. He hugged Fazlur Rehman. Later, a tea party was arranged and during that, the army chief shook hands with president, prime minister and other participants.