Democracy moving forward well, says COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa participated in the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday. He mingled with the guests and exchanged interesting utterances with them.
While answering a question of a journalist about the process of democracy, the COAS said he saw democracy as others did. He said that democracy was moving forward and that was a good thing.
General Bajwa met Senator Mushahidullah and refreshed student-life memories with him. During the meeting, he saw Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said let him meet with him otherwise a fatwa would be issued against him. He hugged Fazlur Rehman. Later, a tea party was arranged and during that, the army chief shook hands with president, prime minister and other participants.
Comments