Wed August 02, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 2, 2017

Varsity approves academic matters

PESHAWAR: The 5th meeting of the academic council of Iqra National University approved academics-related matters.

Vice-Chancellor Iqra National University Prof Dr Shah Jehan chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the deans of faculties, registrar, controller of examinations, heads of teaching departments and other external members.

Different academics related matters, including recommendations of the Board of Studies (BoS) and Board of Faculties (BoF), were discussed during the meeting and accorded approval.

