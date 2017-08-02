YDA protests termination of body’s members today

PESHAWAR: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) announced to protest against termination of its three members, including its provincial president Dr Gulab Noor Afridi at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) today.

The provincial government has already imposed Section 144 in the three tertiary care hospitals of the provincial capital and banned all types of protests and demonstration.

Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masud said they would utilise all their resources so that patients didn’t suffer due to protest of YDA. He said the number of beds had already been reduced from 1,750 to 1,400 only due to massive renovation work in the hospital.

The LRH administration is said to have taken disciplinary action against some YDA members and issued termination order of Dr Gulab Noor Afridi and suspended two trainee medical officers, Dr Hameedullah and Dr Amjad, on charges of suspension of health services and provocation.

Also, YDA officer-bearers complained that the LRH suspended eight other Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) for allegedly recording video of leaking roof of the hospital operation theatre and then sharing with the media.

It enraged YDA and announced province-wise protest and decided to launch their protest from LRH on July 27. The young doctors, however, delayed their protest, apparently wanted to wait if the government would withdraw its orders against the three doctors. Disappointed with the government, YDA leadership decided to launch their protest from LRH.

Dr Gulab Noor Afridi said they would hold a protest rally only and pledged they would not suspend health services. “This is not a strike. We are actually going to hold a protest rally against termination of our colleagues. However, if the doctors suspended services, we would not be responsible for that,” said Dr Gulab Noor.

Dr Amjad is central coordinator of YDA while Dr Hameedullah is member of the group.

Dr Gulab Noor said their only fault was demanding an impartial inquiry into mysterious deaths of doctors in private hostels rented by the administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) for trainee medical officers. He said they never demanded action against the culprits but simply wanted the government to probe the reasons that led to the death of doctors in their hostel rooms.

Dr Gulab Noor said they also demanded compensation for the families of doctors who were found dead in their hostel rooms.

“Though it has not been paid yet, the government later approved compensation to families of the doctors but punished us for raising the issue,” Dr Gulab Noor said.

Besides others, TMOs including Dr Murtaza, Dr Faisal and Dr Daud were found dead in their hostel rooms. A senior official of the LRH administration said the three YDA members were suspended as per findings of the inquiry committee.

He said YDA members had locked the rooms at the outpatient departments of LRH and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

The LRH administration suspended six other TMOs, but the official said it had nothing to do with YDA and its strike.