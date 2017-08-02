Independence Day hockey events planned

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar has issued directives for celebration of the 70th Independence Day on August 14 with full fervor and zest with activities of hockey across the country.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed said that all provincial associations had been directed to organise hockey activities in all units and regions where astro turfs were available. He said that PHF had planned to organise an exhibition match between the participants of Pakistan senior team’s training camp.

The match, between Pakistan Green and Pakistan Whites, will be played on August 13 under floodlights. PHF’s director domestic and planning Naveed Alam has directed all provincial associations to organise hockey events at all those places where astro turf and synthetic turfs are available. They can hold events of any age category. The activities will be continued till the end of this month.

A match will also be held between Pakistan Veterans and Pakistan Media. A meeting of PHF officials will be held on Wednesday (today) in which arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations will be finalized and camp training of seniors will be reviewed.

The final date for short-listing the probable players will also be decided. Olympian Hasan Sardar-led newly appointed selection committee will shortlist the players. The training camp is expected to be shifted from Islamabad to Karachi in the middle of August.

The selection of probable junior players in all regions will also be reviewed. The arrangements for PHF Executive Board meeting and its final date will also be decided in the meeting.

Shahbaz said that Pakistan senior team’s test series with any country could not be finalised, but PHF was still in contact with some countries. “We want our team to play a comprehensive test series with some strong team before Asia Cup so that a good combination could be determined,” he said.

He further said that preparation for World XI visit to Pakistan and Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) were in progress and its details would be announced soon.