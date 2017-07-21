Khursheed seeks record of PM presented in NA

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Thursday demanded from National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for provision of all the record which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted on the floor of the National Assembly along with his speech.

“I had written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the provision of all record which was submitted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the floor of the National Assembly along with his speech on May 16 last year in which he claimed that he had submitted all the money trail and evidence to prove the legality of his assets,” he said while talking to newsmen here Thursday.

The opposition leader said in his address on the floor of the Mational Assembly on May 16 last year, the prime minister claimed that all the record of factories in Dubai and Jeddah was available and in speech he also offered to make a parliamentary committee to make accountability of all those who were involved in wrongdoing. “But neither has the parliamentary committee been formed nor has the record been presented so far,” he said.

Syed Khursheed Shah said in fact the Sharif family did not have documents and record and they were diverting the things by presenting fake documents. “The record presented in the Supreme Court was already presented before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and it showed that the rulers were only trying to buy the time for themselves,” he said.

He said the Sharif family completely failed to respond to the JIT findings and also failed to present any evidence in support of their claim.

To a question, the opposition leader said that FIA and NAB had proved the record tampering of Chaudhry Sugar Mills against SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi but the real mastermind who asked for record tampering had not yet been investigated.

He said despite getting such a favour and even responding to Supreme Court of Pakistan, the rulers were making hue and cry. Syed Khursheed Shah criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for inaugurating the development projects saying that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was inaugurating incomplete development projects which showed that he had read the writing on the wall and that was reason he was inaugurating incomplete projects in haste. “Nawaz Sharif should understand that only those projects which were 100 percent complete could be inaugurated,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the Lowari tunnel project which was still incomplete and earlier he had inaugurated incomplete project of Karachi-Hyderabad 70Km motorway.