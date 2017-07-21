ATC seeks asset details of Imran, Qadri

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court has asked for the assets details of PTI chief Imran Khan and PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri as both of them are accused in the case of torturing SSP Asmatullah Junejo during the sit-in in 2014.

The court on Thursday adjourned further hearing of the case till August 24, as it earlier ordered to temporarily seize the properties of Imran and Qadri till their production before the court.

The Islamabad chief commissioner has contacted other district chiefs across the country through a letter to seek the property details, after which suitable action will be taken. Speaking to media outside the court, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice.