Copper surges

Melbourne

London copper marked time on Thursday near its highest since early March, underpinned by brighter prospects for China´s economy but awaiting a U.S. jobs report for cues on near-term direction.

Copper has come under pressure as investors took profits after the strong run in recent weeks, said ANZ in a report.

"However investors remain wary of further supply side disruptions. Workers at Antofagasto´s Zaldivar mine are about to vote on a new labour contract proposal put to them by the company.

A failure to agree could see workers strike for the first time in the company’s history."

London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.1 percent to $5,973 a tonne by 0544 GMT, following a 0.7 percent loss in the previous session. It reached $6,020 a tonne, the highest since March 2, in the last session.