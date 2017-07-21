Copper surges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Melbourne
London copper marked time on Thursday near its highest since early March, underpinned by brighter prospects for China´s economy but awaiting a U.S. jobs report for cues on near-term direction.
Copper has come under pressure as investors took profits after the strong run in recent weeks, said ANZ in a report.
"However investors remain wary of further supply side disruptions. Workers at Antofagasto´s Zaldivar mine are about to vote on a new labour contract proposal put to them by the company.
A failure to agree could see workers strike for the first time in the company’s history."
London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.1 percent to $5,973 a tonne by 0544 GMT, following a 0.7 percent loss in the previous session. It reached $6,020 a tonne, the highest since March 2, in the last session.
