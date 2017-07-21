Woman kills self

LAHORE: A woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Manawan area on Thursday. The woman was identified as Hanefan Bibi. Police said the woman had ended her life over unknown domestic issues. Police handed over the body to the family.

hit to death: A cyclist was killed by a speeding car on on Sue-e-Asal Road on Thursday. The victim identified as Aslam was on his way on a bicycle when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into serious injuries to him. The car driver sped away from the scene. The injured Aslam was taken to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.