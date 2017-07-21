Hashoo Group pays tribute, cash to Champions Trophy players

Islamabad: Hashoo Group showered cash and honour on the Champions Trophy winning cricketers at Marriott late Wednesday evening with team captain Sarfraz Ahmad thanking the nation for immense support and prayers that helped bring laurels back home.

Sadruddin Hashwani, Group head who flew all the way from Dubai to attend the meeting distributed Rs5 million amongst player and hoped that under the leadership of Sarfraz, the team would continue to bring more success in future. “We were missing the leader and now in Sarfraz we have got the one who is capable of delivering. Hopefully he would bring more laurels for the country in days to come,” Sadruddin Hashwani said.

Murtaza Hashwani also announced three days stay for each and every member of the team at any Group facility. “This is just a token to recognise their efforts that saw them beating India with all ends up in the final.”

Sarfraz thanked nation for utmost support and prayers. “With nation prayers in the month of Ramazan, we succeeded in beating the best teams on our way to title. Every player had put in his best effort to ensure team’s success,” he said.

Najam Sethi, head of the Executive Committee Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called on cricket lovers to show support for the team in thick and thin. “It is my request to all to show support for the team even when they lose. Now you know they are capable of winning big titles and I hope with the time their performance would further blossom.”

He reminded that success was one of the most positive result of Pakistan Super League (PSL). “We are lucky to have experienced PSL success at such an early stage. These youngsters who helped Pakistan win the Trophy are product of PSL. Now we want cricket on professional lines. Merit and professionalism would be our key word for future.”

Famous comedian Umar Sharif and singer Marvi also showcased their respective talent to make the evening a memorable one for the gathering.

PCB Governing Board members Shakil Sheikh, Maj (R) Naeem and Director Cricket Operation Haroon Rashid were also present on the occasion. Eleven of the 15 players who represented Pakistan graced the ceremony.

Meanwhile, crickters were also awarded with cash prizes by the Centaurus Management here at a local hotel ceremony.

The people hailing from politics, bureaucrats, business community and other spheres of life attended the ceremony organised by developers of Centaurus -- Taj Residencia.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmad was awarded with a one kanal plot at Taj Residencia and Rs0.5 million cash. Rs500,000 cash was given to Fakhar Zaman and Rs0.2 million for each player was also announced.

In his video message, Pak Gulf Construction (Private) Ltd President Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan vowed to continue working for the promotion of sports activities in Pakistan.

He also paid rich tribute to cricket team for showcasing outstanding performance in ICC Champion Trophy, especially outclassing India in the final.