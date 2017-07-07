Multan police kill Lyari gangster in encounter

MULTAN: Police have killed a terrorist allegedly linked to the Lyari gang war and defunct Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan in an encounter at Makhdoom Rashid on Thursday.

Talking to The News here, DSP Nasrullah Warraich said that the police raided the area to arrest terrorist Bilal and his two accomplices, but they opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, Bilal was killed on the spot while his accomplices managed to escape.

The DSP said that the terrorist had gunned down police Sub-Inspector Ziaullah in Narowal some days ago. The sub-inspector belonged to the family of martyrs as his father, uncle and cousin, who were also policemen, were killed in fighting against criminals, he added. The DSP said that the terrorist belonged to Karachi and was assigned the task of killing police officials in Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities of the Punjab. He was also wanted in a number of dacoities, abduction for ransom and murder cases. The DSP said that a police team had been constituted and dispatched to arrest the fleeing accomplices of the killed terrorist. Meanwhile, sources in the Police Department said that the killed terrorist had links with the Lyari gang war and the defunct TTP. When asked about Bilal’s connections with Lyari gang war and TTP, the DSP refused to confirm it and said that an investigation was under way.